Global aluminium output rises to 5.744 mln T in May - IAI

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) – Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.744 million tonnes in May from revised 5.543 million tonnes in April, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday. Estimated Chinese production rose to 3.344 million tonnes in May from 3.216 million tonnes in April, it added.

