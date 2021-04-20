Commodities

Global aluminium output rises to 5.725 mln T in Mar - IAI

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

LONDON, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.725 million tonnes in March from revised 5.187 million tonnes in February, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Tuesday. Estimated Chinese production rose to 3.31 million tonnes in March from revised 3.001 million tonnes in February, it added.

