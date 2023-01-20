Global aluminium output rises 6.1% y/y in December -IAI

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in December rose 6.12% year on year to 5.859 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Friday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.47 million tonnes in December, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

