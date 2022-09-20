Global aluminium output rises 3.49% year on year in August -IAI

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in August rose 3.49% year on year to 5.888 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Tuesday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.5 million tonnes in August, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

