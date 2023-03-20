Global aluminium output rises 2.7% y/y to 5.27 mln T in February -IAI

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose 2.7% year on year in February to 5.273 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.107 million tonnes in February, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.