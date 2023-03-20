Commodities

Global aluminium output rises 2.7% y/y to 5.27 mln T in February -IAI

March 20, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose 2.7% year on year in February to 5.273 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.107 million tonnes in February, the IAI said.

