Global aluminium output rises 2.1% year on year in July - IAI

Global primary aluminium output in July rose 2.06% year on year to 5.848 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.468 million tonnes in July, the IAI said.

