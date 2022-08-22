Global aluminium output rises 2.1% year on year in July - IAI

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in July rose 2.06% year on year to 5.848 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.468 million tonnes in July, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Edmund Blair)

