Global aluminium output rises 1.95% y/y to 5.65 mln T in June -IAI

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in June rose 1.95% year on year to 5.65 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Wednesday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.33 million tonnes in June, the IAI data showed.

