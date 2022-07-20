Global aluminium output rises 1.95% y/y to 5.65 mln T in June -IAI

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in June rose 1.95% year on year to 5.65 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Wednesday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.33 million tonnes in June, the IAI data showed.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Pratima Desai, Editing by Louise Heavens)

