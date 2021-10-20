Global aluminium output rises 1.77% y/y to 5.5 mln T in Sept -IAI

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose in September to 5.508 million tonnes, up 1.77% year on year, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Wednesday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.183 million tonnes in September, the IAI said.

