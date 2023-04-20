Global aluminium output rises 0.5% y/y to 5.77 mln T in March -IAI

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose 0.5% year on year in March to 5.772 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Thursday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.387 million tonnes in March, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Mark Potter)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.