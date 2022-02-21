Global aluminium output in Jan falls 4.5% y/y to 5.5 mln T -IAI
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in January fell 4.5% year on year to 5.513 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.
Estimated Chinese production declined to 3.1 million tonnes in January from 3.36 million a year earlier, the IAI said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)
