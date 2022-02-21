Global aluminium output in Jan falls 4.5% y/y to 5.5 mln T -IAI

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in January fell 4.5% year on year to 5.513 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production declined to 3.1 million tonnes in January from 3.36 million a year earlier, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.