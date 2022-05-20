Global aluminium output flat y-o-y at 5.599 mln T in April -IAI

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in April was unchanged year on year at 5.599 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Friday.

Estimated Chinese production rose to 3.29 million tonnes in April from 3.257 million tonnes a year earlier, according to IAI data.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.