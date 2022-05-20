Commodities

Global aluminium output flat y-o-y at 5.599 mln T in April -IAI

Eric Onstad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global primary aluminium output in April was unchanged year on year at 5.599 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Friday.

Estimated Chinese production rose to 3.29 million tonnes in April from 3.257 million tonnes a year earlier, according to IAI data.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

