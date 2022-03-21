Global aluminium output falls to 5.114 mln T in February, IAI says

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.114 million tonnes in February from 5.236 million in the same month in 2021, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production declined to 2.946 million tonnes last month versus 3.048 million in February 2021, the IAI said.

