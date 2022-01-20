Global aluminium output falls 1.25% y/y to 5.622 mln T in Dec -IAI

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output fell 1.25% year on year in December to 5.622 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Thursday.

Estimated Chinese production declined to 3.192 million tonnes in December versus 3.3 million tonnes in the same month in 2020, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.