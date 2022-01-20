Commodities

Global aluminium output falls 1.25% y/y to 5.622 mln T in Dec -IAI

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output fell 1.25% year on year in December to 5.622 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Thursday.

Estimated Chinese production declined to 3.192 million tonnes in December versus 3.3 million tonnes in the same month in 2020, the IAI said.

