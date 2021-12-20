Commodities

Global aluminium output dips 0.2% y/y to 5.497 mln T in November -IAI

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Global primary aluminium output fell 0.22% year on year in November to 5.497 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production dropped to 3.16 million tonnes in November 2021 from 3.207 million in the same month of last year, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

