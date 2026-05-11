Global Alpha Dumps 229,000 Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shares Worth $17.9 Million

Key Points

Sold 228,895 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals; estimated trade value $17.87 million (based on average Q1 2026 pricing)

Quarter-end position value dropped by $18.81 million, reflecting both trading and share price movements

Post-trade stake: 361,240 shares, valued at $27.78 million

ANI position now accounts for 1.67% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold 228,895 shares of Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $17.87 million, calculated using the period's average closing price. The position's quarter-end value decreased by $18.81 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

Global Alpha trimmed its ANI Pharmaceuticals holding, which now represents 1.67% of 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ORA: $199.96 million (12.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:SANM: $78.12 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:UMBF: $74.33 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:GMED: $59.83 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:DIOD: $57.18 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, ANI Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $81.86, up 14.4% over the past year but lagging the S&P 500 by 16.2 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $923.71 million Net income (TTM) $84.68 million Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $78.70 One-year price change 18.7%

Company snapshot

Develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, including controlled substances, oncology products, hormones, steroids, injectables, and oral solid dose formulations.

Operates a vertically integrated business model, generating revenue through both proprietary product sales and contract manufacturing for third-party pharmaceutical companies.

Serves retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations across the United States and Canada.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturer with a diversified portfolio targeting high-value therapeutic categories. The company leverages its manufacturing capabilities and product development expertise to address complex formulations and niche market needs. Its integrated approach and broad distribution network provide a competitive advantage in the North American pharmaceutical market.

What this transaction means for investors

It looks like Global Alpha Capital is losing patience with its Ani Parmaceuticals position. The stock is up by just 0.3% in 2026.

Ani Pharmaceuticals was Global Alpha’s ninth-largest holding at the end of 2025. After selling about 39% of its shares in the first quarter, a majority of the firm’s 54 stock positions are larger than its Ani Pharmaceuticals bet.

On the surface, it looks like Global Alpha made a mistake letting go of 229,000 Ani Pharmaceuticals shares. The company recently reported first-quarter sales that soared 20.5% year over year to $237.5 million. Management also raised its 2026 revenue projection from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. It also raised its adjusted earnings outlook from $9.19 per share to $9.69 per share.

Ani Pharmaceuticals sells a combination of branded and generic drugs. Clearly, its branded drugs are outpacing generics. In the first quarter, generic drug sales rose just 6.8% year over year to $105.4 million.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.