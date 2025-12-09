Global Alpha Capital Adds Another $15 Million to Its 7th-Largest Position: Genius Sports

Key Points

Global Alpha increased its Genius Sports stake by 537,900 shares, a net position change of $15.05 million.

The transaction value represents 0.37% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 4,733,700 shares valued at $58.60 million.

Genius Sports represents 3.35% of fund AUM and is the fund's seventh-largest holding.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reported a buy of 537,900 shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI), adding an estimated $15.05 million as disclosed on Nov. 12, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 12, 2025, Global Alpha Capital increased its position in Genius Sports Limited by 537,900 shares during the third quarter.

The fund’s total holdings in the stock rose to 4,733,700 shares valued at $58.60 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

After the buy, Genius Sports now comprises 3.35% of Global Alpha Capital's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) : $168.22 million (9.6% of AUM)

: $168.22 million (9.6% of AUM) Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) : $93.92 million (5.4% of AUM)

: $93.92 million (5.4% of AUM) UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) : $76.20 million (4.4% of AUM)

: $76.20 million (4.4% of AUM) iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) : $68.56 million (3.9% of AUM)

: $68.56 million (3.9% of AUM) Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) : $65.61 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of Dec. 9, 2025, shares were priced at $10.75, up 11% over the prior year, trailing the S&P 500 by 2 percentage points over the last year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $604.52 million Net Income (TTM) $-119.17 million Market Capitalization $2.57 billion Price (as of market close 12/9/25) $10.75

Company Snapshot

Genius Sports:

Provides technology infrastructure, live data collection, streaming solutions, and integrity services to sports leagues, betting operators, and digital publishers.

Generates revenue through the licensing of data feeds, streaming content, risk management, and digital marketing services to sports and betting industry clients.

Serves global sports leagues, sportsbooks, and media organizations seeking real-time data, content distribution, and integrity monitoring solutions.

Genius Sports Limited is a leading provider of technology and data-driven services to the sports, sports betting, and media sectors.

The company leverages proprietary technology to collect, process, and distribute live sports data and video, supporting both operational efficiency and integrity for its clients.

With a global footprint and a diversified product suite, Genius Sports positions itself as a critical partner for organizations seeking to commercialize sports content and ensure transparency in betting markets.

Foolish take

One quarter after initially making Genius Sports a 2.7% portion of its portfolio, Global Alpha Capital added a few more shares of the picks-and-shovels sports betting stock.

Not only is this transaction noteworthy since Genius Sports is now the firm's seventh-largest position, but also because Global Alpha added to the stock after it rose 20% from its purchases in the prior quarter.

While the company is yet to reach profitability, the up-and-coming industry leader is promising growth stock, delivering revenue growth of 38% in its last quarter.

Working with over 400 sports leagues, more than 650 sportsbooks, 250 brands (for advertising), and 50 broadcasters, Genius Sports' data, streaming, marketing, and integrity solutions make it a one-stop shop for all the "picks-and-shovels" needed in the sports betting world.

Not only does the company have contracts in place with partners like the English Premier League, the NCAA, and the NBA, but it also counts the NFL as a 10% stakeholder -- aligning incentives for the two to continue working together.

While I'd love to see Genius Sports rein in its stock-based compensation -- which currently equals 24% of revenue -- the company's future is undeniably bright if it can continue scaling its operations and boosting its margins.

That said, Genius Sports trades at 36 times forward earnings, so it isn't ridiculously priced considering its leadership position and growth potential.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The portion of a fund’s assets that must be disclosed quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F.

Alpha: A measure of an investment’s performance relative to a benchmark, showing excess return above the market.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Net position change: The difference in the number or value of shares held in a security after a transaction.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or fund holds in a company.

Integrity services: Solutions designed to detect and prevent fraud, match-fixing, or other unethical activities in sports and betting.

Risk management (in betting): Services or tools that help betting operators control financial exposure and limit losses.

Digital publishers: Companies or platforms that distribute content online, such as news, data, or media.

Content distribution: The process of delivering digital information, such as data or video, to end users or clients.



