Companies

Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314 bln -IATA

Contributors
Laurence Frost Reuters
Tim Hepher Reuters
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry's representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.

PARIS/LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry's representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.

The $314 billion represents a 55% fall in passenger revenues compared to the previous year, on air traffic which is seen being 48% lower, said the International Air Transport Association in a weekly online news conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Tim Hepher and Sarah Young; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular