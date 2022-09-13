'Global AI Corridor' deal with Saudi Aramco worth $250 mln - Beyond Limits CEO

Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Sept 13 (Reuters) - A deal to launch a "Global AI Corridor" with Saudi state oil giant Aramco will be valued at $250 million and will aim at linking Riyadh to the U.S. state of California, The CEO of Beyond Limits AJ Abdallat told al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

The deal will include building a center with Aramco that will focus on energy and combating climate change. It will span five years, Abdallat added.

