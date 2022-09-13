'Global AI Corridor' deal with Saudi Aramco worth $250 mln - Beyond Limits CEO

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A deal to launch a "Global AI Corridor" with Saudi state oil giant Aramco will be valued at $250 million and will aim at linking Riyadh to the U.S. state of California, The CEO of Beyond Limits AJ Abdallat told al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

The deal will include building a center with Aramco that will focus on energy and combating climate change. It will span five years, Abdallat added.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.