Global accounting body to propose climate-related company disclosures

Huw Jones Reuters
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A global accounting body said on Tuesday it would set out a definitive proposal in September for global rules to govern company disclosures of risks from climate change.

"Given the growing and urgent demand, the intention would be for the trustees to produce a definitive proposal, including a road map with timeline, by the end of September 2021," the IFRS Foundation said in a statement.

This could then lead to an announcement on creating a global sustainability standards board during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in November, it added.

