Global 5G Subscriptions To Top 5.3 Bln By 2029-End: Ericsson Mobility Report

(RTTNews) - Global 5G subscriptions are forecast to increase more than 330 percent over the next six years to reach at 5.3 billion, with 85 percent of the global population to have 5G coverage access, according to Ericsson Mobility Report.

The November 2023 edition of the report, which is key industry reference source for network data, performance, statistics, and forecasts, estimates that new 5G subscriptions for the calendar year 2023 would grow 63 percent over 2022.

Further, the report stated that the global average data consumption per smartphone keeps growing, with total mobile data traffic estimated to grow threefold between the end of 2023 and end of 2029. Global average data consumption per smartphone is predicted to increase to 56GB/month in 2029 from 21GB/month in 2023.

In 2023, there will be 610 million new 5G subscriptions, bringing the global total to 1.6 billion, about 100 million more than the previous prediction. Ericsson in its report estimates that almost one-in-five of all global mobile subscriptions will be 5G subscriptions by the end of 2023, despite continued economic challenges and geopolitical unrest in some markets.

On a regional basis, North America is expected to have the highest 5G subscription penetration globally in 2023 at 61 percent. 5G subscription growth has also been strong in India.

By 2029, global 5G subscriptions would total 5.3 billion, significantly higher than the estimated 1.6 billion in 2023. 5G coverage is forecast to be available to more than 45 percent of the global population by the end of 2023 and 85 percent by the end of 2029.

In the next six years, North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council would have the highest regional 5G penetration rates at 92 percent. Western Europe would follow at 85 percent penetration.

As per the report, global 5G mid-band population coverage is currently more than 40 percent, an increase from 30 percent in 2022. The increase is mainly driven by large mid-band deployments in India, but also several mid-band deployments in Europe.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said, "With more than 600 million 5G subscriptions added globally this year, and rising in every region, it is evident that the demand for high performance connectivity is strong. The roll-out out of 5G continues and we see an increasing number of 5G standalone networks being deployed, bringing opportunities to support new and more demanding applications for both consumers and enterprises."

