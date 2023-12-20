Global 2023/24 coffee ending stocks seen at lowest in 12 years -USDA

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The amount of coffee available in the world at the end of the 2023/24 season (Oct-Sept) will be the smallest for the last 12 years, as production is projected to be close to total use, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday.

In its semi-annual coffee report World Markets and Trade, the USDA projected 2023/24 global production at 171.4 million bags, while consumption was estimated at a record 169.5 million bags. The U.S. agency projected ending stocks at 26.5 million bags, the smallest amount since 2011/12.

"Higher output in Brazil, Colombia, and Ethiopia is expected to more than offset reduced production in Indonesia," the USDA said, adding that global coffee bean exports are expected up 8.4 million bags to 119.9 million, primarily on strong shipments from Brazil.

Despite the tight global supply situation, the report highlights the fall on imports by the European Union, the largest consuming region of the world. The USDA said Europe imported 2.6 million bags less in the season that ended in September (2022/23).

The EU imported more from Vietnam and less from Brazil, indicating a trend for roasters to use more robusta beans.

Among the largest producers in 2023/24, the USDA sees Brazil producing 66.3 million bags (+3.7 million from previous crop), Vietnam at 27.5 million bags (+300,000) and Colombia at 11.5 million bags (+800,000).

Indonesia's production was projected at 9.7 million bags (-2.2 million) while India was seen stable at 6 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

