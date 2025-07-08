GLOB & Suntory Global Spirits Launch AI Commercial Insights Agent

Globant S.A. GLOB recently joined forces with Suntory Global Spirits, the global leader in premium spirits, to roll out a cutting-edge Commercial Insights Agent. This artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution is transforming how teams across the beverage giant gather insights, make decisions and execute strategy in real-time, compressing days of analysis into seconds.



Traditionally, commercial teams in large organizations have relied on business intelligence (BI) teams to access, interpret and present insights from numerous reports, dashboards and unstructured data, which leads to long wait times and high operational costs. Globant’s Commercial Insights Agent seeks to eliminate these delays. By leveraging generative AI, the AI-powered agent can handle complex business queries across different data formats—structured dashboards, static reports and even unstructured documentation—more quickly.

Key Capabilities of GLOB’s Commercial Insights Agent

The agent empowers teams, particularly in sales, marketing and product management, to independently explore data and obtain real-time insights without relying on analysts or data science teams. This initiative breaks down silos and removes bottlenecks, accelerating the speed of execution across the enterprise.



In addition to simple data retrieval, the agent provides contextual recommendations, backed by a generative AI engine trained on Suntory’s internal data. The system offers tailored responses that account for the specific business context.



Suntory Global Spirits plans to use it as a template for other AI-powered use cases, such as brand planning optimization, commercial forecasting and innovation pipeline management. By using a strong GenAI foundation, Suntory is becoming an AI-first company, where all areas from operations to innovation are enhanced through intelligent automation.



As companies navigate increasingly complex markets and data environments, those that adopt generative and agentic AI are likely to surpass competitors in agility, responsiveness and insight-driven growth. This trajectory aligns with Globant’s vision of the AI-powered enterprise, where every business process is improved or reimagined by intelligent software agents working seamlessly with human teams.

Globant S.A. Price and Consensus

Globant S.A. price-consensus-chart | Globant S.A. Quote

Globant continues to transform businesses with leading-edge technology and AI-powered innovations. In June, the company introduced a groundbreaking approach to IT services with the launch of AI Pods—a first-of-its-kind subscription model for AI-powered services. AI Pods provide access to intelligent solutions for engineering, product definition, design and testing at scale, all under a flexible, token-based subscription system designed to disrupt traditional IT delivery.



In the last reported quarter, GLOB achieved 7% year-over-year top-line growth driven by secular trends in AI-related opportunities and strong business momentum. Its goal is a 100-client, client-centric model, a strategic initiative to maximize value from its top 100 clients through cross-industry innovation and subscription services. Ongoing innovations in AI Pods, Enterprise AI Platform and AI Studios are major drivers.



Nonetheless, the company is facing a tough macroeconomic environment. Since February, the risk of a U.S. recession has increased. Consumer spending is down, and trade tariffs have created uncertainty for many customers. In the United States, pipeline conversion has slowed and growth in some Latin American countries has been weaker than expected.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 49.5% against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s growth of 41.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer & Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR, TaskUs, Inc. TASK and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH. NTGR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and TASK and CTSH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have gained 105.7% in the past year.



TaskUs’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed in the other, the average surprise being 6.39%. In the last reported quarter, TASK delivered an earnings surprise of 18.75%. Its shares have risen 20.2% in the past year.



Cognizant’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.38%. In the last reported quarter, CTSH delivered an earnings surprise of 3.36%. Its shares have grown 19.2% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globant S.A. (GLOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.