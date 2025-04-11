GLOB & GOOGL Forge Alliance to Propel AI Innovation Across Industries

Globant GLOB recently signed a strategic partner agreement with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google Cloud. This agreement merges GLOB’s extensive AI expertise with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to foster innovation and tackle some of the urgent challenges businesses encounter today, including data silos, process inefficiencies and scalability barriers.



The initiative is expected to deliver tailored solutions specifically crafted for the Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare and Finance & Banking sectors. Some of the notable offerings resulting from this collaboration are seamless identity management and commerce, GenAI-enabled mainframe modernization, AI-driven search and archival management and intelligent agentic workflows.



This partnership will empower Globant to accelerate the rollout and oversight of more generative AI initiatives, allowing businesses to harness Google Cloud’s infrastructure at scale. Globant continues to invest in its strengths in AI and customer experience services while deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver top-tier solutions.



Backed by more than 20 years of experience with advanced technologies, Globant is committed to supporting businesses to thrive within a cloud-first world and reach their digital transformation objectives.

GLOB’s Commitment to AI Excellence & Innovation

Globant’s domain expertise and AI engineering strength not only enable more efficient operations and improved customer experiences but also ensure long-term growth in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Over the past decade, it has developed deep AI expertise through its AI Studios and Enterprise AI Platform.



By combining advanced AI solutions with creative technology via Globant GUT, the company strengthens its position in AI-driven business sectors. In the last reported quarter, its revenues expanded 10.6% year over year to $642.5 million. In 2024, AI-based projects brought in $350 million in annual revenues, which surged 110% year over year.



In December 2024, GLOB joined forces with Faros AI to fuel the transformation of software engineering teams by introducing cutting-edge AI capabilities to streamline workflows, enhance productivity and deliver unparalleled value to clients. Despite a potential forex headwind of 1.5% on its full-year revenue growth, GLOB projects its 2025 revenues to range between $2.635 billion and $2.705 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.1% to 12.0%, powered by strong AI momentum.

GLOB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

At present, GLOB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 45.6% against the sub-industry’s growth of 13.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

