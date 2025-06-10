Glo Fiber Opens New Retail Store in Williamsburg, Virginia, Expanding Access to Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet Services

Glo Fiber opens a new store in Williamsburg, offering ultra-fast internet and hosting a grand opening event on June 12.

Glo Fiber, a service powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, has opened a new retail store in Williamsburg, Virginia, offering ultra-fast fiber internet services. The grand opening is set for June 12th and will feature promotions and prizes from Tide 92.3 FM. Glo Fiber is currently providing its internet, streaming TV, and voice services to over 18,000 homes and businesses in the area, with plans to expand service to thousands more by year-end. Chris Kyle, Shentel's VP, highlighted the store's role in enhancing customer support and access to fiber technology for local residents. Glo Fiber boasts high-speed symmetrical internet speeds of up to 5 Gbps and emphasizes reliable service, straightforward pricing, and excellent customer assistance. The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and the first Saturday of each month. For more information, customers can visit their website.

Potential Positives

Glo Fiber has opened a new retail store in Williamsburg, enhancing customer access to ultra-fast fiber internet services and local support.

The grand opening event includes participation from Tide 92.3 FM, offering special promotions and prizes, which could increase community engagement and visibility.

Glo Fiber's service expansion plans will increase coverage to several thousand additional homes and businesses by the end of the year, reflecting growth and investment in the region.

The company offers competitive advantages, including fiber-to-the-home technology, symmetrical speeds of up to 5 Gbps, and a reputation for superior local customer service.

Potential Negatives

While Glo Fiber emphasizes its expansion and customer service, there is no mention of the competitive landscape or how it plans to differentiate itself from other providers in the rapidly growing fiber internet market.



The press release lacks specific details about the challenges or issues faced by the company in their expansion efforts, which could raise questions about their operational effectiveness.



There is no information provided on customer reception or feedback from the current 18,000 homes and businesses served, which may indicate potential concerns regarding service uptake or satisfaction.

FAQ

What is the new store location for Glo Fiber?

The new Glo Fiber store is located in Williamsburg, Virginia, specifically in Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue.

When is the grand opening event for the Glo Fiber store?

The grand opening event is scheduled for June 12th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What services does Glo Fiber offer at the new store?

Glo Fiber offers ultra-fast fiber internet, streaming TV, and voice services at the new store.

What are Glo Fiber's internet speeds?

Glo Fiber provides internet speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) for both uploads and downloads.

What are the store hours for Glo Fiber?

The store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month.

EDINBURG, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has opened a new Williamsburg, Virginia retail store for ultra-fast fiber internet service. A grand opening event is scheduled for June 12



th



from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue. The Tide 92.3 FM will be appearing at the store with special Glo Fiber offers and chances to win concert tickets and other prizes.





Glo Fiber internet, streaming TV, and voice services are already available to over 18,000 homes and businesses in the Williamsburg market, and construction to several thousand additional locations is planned by the end of the year. "The opening of our new store in Williamsburg marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to delivering fast, reliable fiber-optic internet to the region," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. "This central location will provide easy access to customer support, service upgrades, and the latest in fiber technology for residents of Williamsburg, James City County, and York County. As we continue to expand, we remain dedicated to enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and ensuring that our customers experience the best in high-speed internet and local service."





Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior, local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware.





Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:







Prompt and friendly local customer service







Glo Fiber store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month. To learn more, please visit



www.glofiber.com/en/local/va/williamsburg



for residential service and



www.glofiberbusiness.com



for commercial service.







About Glo Fiber







Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.







About Shenandoah Telecommunications







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit



www.shentel.com



.







Media Contact:







Jennifer McDowell, Shentel







Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com







540-984-5055





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8974aa52-a60b-4553-873f-8c09c6ba70ce





