Glo Fiber Launches Fast Fiber Optic Internet In Pennsylvania

September 12, 2023 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Glo Fiber, a fast fiber optic internet service provider, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN), announced on Tuesday that it has launched a fiber optic broadband service at the initial neighborhoods in boroughs of Waynesboro, and Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

The works related to the service began earlier this year and will be completed in early 2024. This allows the firm to serve over 6,000 homes and businesses with a high speed internet.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second. The fiber-to-the-home model is coupled with Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network.

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is also being offered, to ensure a reliable connection anywhere in home or business.

