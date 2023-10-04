GLNG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.35, changing hands as low as $22.05 per share. Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.29.

