GLJ Research Upgrades United States Steel (XTRA:USX1)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for United States Steel (XTRA:USX1) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.59% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is 42,24 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36,82 € to a high of 46,89 €. The average price target represents an increase of 36.59% from its latest reported closing price of 30,92 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 15,381MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX1 is 0.46%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 218,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 20,210K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,774K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 39.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,959K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,352K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 5,381K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing an increase of 83.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 682.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,091K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 3.66% over the last quarter.

