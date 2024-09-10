GLJ Research Upgrades United States Steel (X)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for United States Steel (NYSE:X) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $46.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.24% from its latest reported closing price of $32.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 15,057MM, a decrease of 10.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.46%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 218,020K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 20,210K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,774K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 39.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,959K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,352K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 5,381K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing an increase of 83.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 682.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,091K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.66% over the last quarter.

United States Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

