GLJ Research Upgrades Sunrun (LSE:0A4S)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for Sunrun (LSE:0A4S) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.29% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 12.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.22 GBX to a high of 21.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 88.29% from its latest reported closing price of 6.79 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 3,131MM, an increase of 50.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4S is 0.13%, an increase of 18.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 284,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 15,150K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,500K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 6.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,861K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 11,531K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,622K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 8,273K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,683K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,763K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 93.26% over the last quarter.

