GLJ Research Upgrades Sunrun (LSE:0A4S)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for Sunrun (LSE:0A4S) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 22.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.84 GBX to a high of 39.79 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 57.92% from its latest reported closing price of 14.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,691MM, an increase of 30.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4S is 0.21%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.97% to 269,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 16,311K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,626K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,335K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,896K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,231K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 11,750K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,750K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,614K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 81.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 354.71% over the last quarter.

