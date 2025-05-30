GLJ Research Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is $18.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of $16.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,848MM, an increase of 538.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 10.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.14%, an increase of 27.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 69,822K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,577K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 4,274K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares , representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 14.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,580K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 2,082K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 95.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,972K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 90.94% over the last quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

