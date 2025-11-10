GLJ Research Upgrades Argan (AGX)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, GLJ Research upgraded their outlook for Argan (NYSE:AGX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.49% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Argan is $270.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.49% from its latest reported closing price of $336.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 832MM, a decrease of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60, an increase of 43.54% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 13.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGX is 0.25%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 15,045K shares. The put/call ratio of AGX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 616K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 40.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 493K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 41.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 53.89% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 405K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 58.62% over the last quarter.

Valiant Capital Management holds 390K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 16.43% over the last quarter.

