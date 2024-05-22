GLJ Research Initiates Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, GLJ Research initiated coverage of Enphase Energy (NasdaqGM:ENPH) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is 128.37. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of 111.50.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 4,076MM, an increase of 122.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.26%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 107,434K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,058K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,033K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,981K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 66.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,625K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,237K shares , representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 93.53% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,506K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,335K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

