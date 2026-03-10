GLJ Research Initiates Coverage of Nextpower (NXT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, GLJ Research initiated coverage of Nextpower (NasdaqGS:NXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nextpower is $123.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.01 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of $113.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nextpower is 2,997MM, a decrease of 16.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextpower. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 28.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.25%, an increase of 23.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.90% to 157,158K shares. The put/call ratio of NXT is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,952K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,460K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,169K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing a decrease of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,022K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 35.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,865K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,782K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares , representing a decrease of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 9.53% over the last quarter.

