GLJ Research Initiates Coverage of Modine Manufacturing (MOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, GLJ Research initiated coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.33% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is $236.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.13 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from its latest reported closing price of $213.96 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,521MM, a decrease of 12.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an decrease of 345 owner(s) or 40.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.21%, an increase of 42.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.74% to 59,188K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,879K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,333K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares , representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 36.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,478K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,476K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,319K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing an increase of 54.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 101.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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