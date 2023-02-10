GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)

On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell.

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is $15,565MM, a decrease of 26.11%. The projected annual EPS is $2.19, a decrease of 78.54%.

United States Steel Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $28.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 2.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soroban Capital Partners holds 11,000K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,684K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 19.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,932K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,360K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,904K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 2.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,420K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.42% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,096K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 37.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 195,904K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

United States Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

