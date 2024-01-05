Glitches In New Online FAFSA Cause Headaches For Families Seeking College Aid

Figuring out how to pay for college is stressful enough. Now, the families of millions of students are finding it more difficult to even apply for financial help amid problems with the newly revamped online Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Parents and students can normally begin applying for college aid on October 1. But a major Department of Education overhaul meant to simplify and streamline the 2024-2025 FAFSA took longer than expected, and a so-called soft launch of the new application didn’t begin until December 30.

Since then, the new FAFSA form has been accessible only for short periods of time while the Education Department monitors the site and attends to any problems.

The form was available for just 30 minutes on December 30 and 30 minutes on December 31; on January 1, it was available for two hours. During these times, about 30,000 forms were submitted, according to the Education Department. The online FAFSA application has been accessible intermittently since then, but for longer periods of time.

Such issues are “expected with the launch of a major new website,” the department said in a January 2 update.

“We really thought [any problems] would be about stress on the system, [with] not everyone being able to get in at once,” says Jill Desjean, senior policy analyst for the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

“What we weren’t expecting was that the people who were able to get in would also struggle to complete the FAFSA,” she adds.

For now, the Education Department says, students and families can access a waiting room feature that was set up to manage website traffic and prevent any further delays. Any information completed during your application window will be stored in processing until the form reopens.

The FAFSA determines a student’s eligibility for federal grants, such as Pell Grants, work-study programs and student loans that can make it possible to afford college. Many state-level higher education agencies and schools use the FAFSA to distribute financial aid.

How Will College Students and Families Be Affected?

The delays have raised concerns that families will not be able to complete their forms in time, or that financial aid offers will go out late.

In fact, students who applied to a school using early decision may already be committed to a college without knowing whether they have the aid to afford it. Fortunately, most early decision colleges will allow students to back out of the agreement if their aid turns out to be insufficient. But the setback could put the student behind the curve in applying elsewhere.

What Can Applicants Do?

If you’re having difficulty submitting your online FAFSA, or are concerned about when you might receive your financial aid package, Desjean says be patient.

“If you can’t get in for some reason, check back in an hour or check back later that day,” she advises. “Everyone’s in the same boat. Don’t let it keep you up at night…No one is looking to punish anybody because the FAFSA wasn’t up and running when it needed to be.”

The Education Department contends that students and families will have more than enough time to complete the FAFSA because the information won’t be sent out to colleges until late January. That means they won’t need to rush and complete the form during the soft launch period.

