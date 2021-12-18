Glitch Delays NASA Rocket Launch, Latest Setback In Boeing Led Project

According to a report, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has discovered a glitch with the engine controller on its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during pre-flight testing and is delaying the launch date.

This latest problem follows years of delays and setbacks for the project. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is the main contractor of the SLS rocket.

The RS-25 engines are supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD).

The main contractor for the Orion crew capsule, which is designed to take astronauts to deep space, is Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT).

According to NASA, it will explore launch dates for a test flight in March and April.

The agency plans to use the SLS rocket and Orion crew capsule to return astronauts to the moon later this decade.

NASA has already signed contracts totaling $415.6 million with three companies that have been tasked with designing space stations and other space destinations which will enable the creation of a U.S.-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit.

