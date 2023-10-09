News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

October 09, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

Adds details

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank 8306.T and Resona Bank 8308.T.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investigating the cause, the banking industry group said.

It's not clear when the system can be restored, the group added.

The glitch is also affecting a wide range of banks as it's blocking fund transfers to and from those 11 banks directly impacted.

The 11 banks include Yamaguchi Bank8418.T, JPMorgan Chase BankJPM.N and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shri Navaratnam)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.