Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank 8306.T and Resona Bank 8308.T.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investigating the cause, the banking industry group said.

It's not clear when the system can be restored, the group added.

The glitch is also affecting a wide range of banks as it's blocking fund transfers to and from those 11 banks directly impacted.

The 11 banks include Yamaguchi Bank8418.T, JPMorgan Chase BankJPM.N and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.

