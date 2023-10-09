News & Insights

Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

October 09, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank 8306.T and Resona Bank 8308.T.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investing the cause, the banking industry group said.

