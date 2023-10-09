Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank 8306.T and Resona Bank 8308.T.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investing the cause, the banking industry group said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.