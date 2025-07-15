A Glimpse of Rexford Industrial Realty's Earnings Potential

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Rexford Industrial Realty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rexford Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 EPS Actual 0.62 0.58 0.59 0.60 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Tracking Rexford Industrial Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty were trading at $37.07 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Rexford Industrial Realty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rexford Industrial Realty.

The consensus rating for Rexford Industrial Realty is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $37.5, there's a potential 1.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EastGroup Properties, Lineage and Stag Industrial, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential 400.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $56.91, suggesting a potential 53.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 2.51% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for EastGroup Properties, Lineage and Stag Industrial, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 17.84% $197.03M 0.81% EastGroup Properties Neutral 13.11% $127.69M 1.79% Lineage Neutral -2.71% $416M 0.02% Stag Industrial Neutral 9.61% $161.90M 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

Rexford Industrial Realty ranks in the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Rexford Industrial Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for REXR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for REXR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.