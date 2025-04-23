A Glimpse of Republic Servs's Earnings Potential

Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Republic Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56.

The announcement from Republic Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 3.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Republic Servs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Republic Servs were trading at $242.57 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Republic Servs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Republic Servs.

With 10 analyst ratings, Republic Servs has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $252.0, indicating a potential 3.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Waste Management, Rollins and Veralto, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Waste Management, with an average 1-year price target of $245.4, suggesting a potential 1.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 77.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $107.6, suggesting a potential 55.64% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Waste Management, Rollins and Veralto are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Republic Services Buy 5.58% $1.73B 4.52% Waste Management Outperform 12.96% $2.34B 7.37% Rollins Neutral 10.35% $426.71M 7.98% Veralto Buy 4.43% $801M 11.37%

Key Takeaway:

Republic Services is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, Republic Services is positioned in the middle among its peers.

About Republic Servs

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Breaking Down Republic Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Republic Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Republic Servs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

