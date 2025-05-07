A Glimpse of Montauk Renewables's Earnings Potential

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Montauk Renewables bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 17.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Montauk Renewables's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.09 0.07 0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 0.12 -0.01 0.01 Price Change % -17.0% -21.0% -20.0% 11.0%

Performance of Montauk Renewables Shares

Shares of Montauk Renewables were trading at $2.14 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Montauk Renewables

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Montauk Renewables.

Montauk Renewables has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $3.33, the consensus suggests a potential 55.61% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sunnova Energy Intl, XPLR Infr and ReNew Energy Glb, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sunnova Energy Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential 56.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for XPLR Infr, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 180.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ReNew Energy Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 250.47% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sunnova Energy Intl, XPLR Infr and ReNew Energy Glb, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Montauk Renewables Neutral -40.83% $4.83M -3.17% Sunnova Energy Intl Neutral 15.42% $99.34M -7.88% XPLR Infr Underperform 27.27% $179M -3.44% ReNew Energy Glb Buy 15.50% $15.90B -3.52%

Key Takeaway:

Montauk Renewables ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Montauk Renewables lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Inc is a renewable energy company. It specializes in the recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources for beneficial use as a replacement for fossil fuels. The firm develops, owns, and operates RNG projects that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Montauk operates in two segments namely Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Renewable Natural Gas segment.

Montauk Renewables's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Montauk Renewables's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -30.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Montauk Renewables's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Montauk Renewables's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

To track all earnings releases for Montauk Renewables visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MNTK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MNTK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.