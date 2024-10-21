A Glimpse of Interpublic Gr of Cos's Earnings Potential

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Interpublic Gr of Cos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

Interpublic Gr of Cos bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.35 1.13 0.73 EPS Actual 0.61 0.36 1.18 0.70 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Tracking Interpublic Gr of Cos's Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos were trading at $32.03 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Interpublic Gr of Cos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Interpublic Gr of Cos.

With 6 analyst ratings, Interpublic Gr of Cos has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.42, indicating a potential 1.22% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Omnicom Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Omnicom Group, with an average 1-year price target of $114.43, implying a potential 257.26% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Omnicom Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interpublic Gr of Cos Neutral 1.63% $411.10M 5.60% Omnicom Group Outperform 8.51% $761M 10.17%

Key Takeaway:

Interpublic Gr of Cos is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Interpublic Gr of Cos Better

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

Interpublic Gr of Cos's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Interpublic Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.63% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Interpublic Gr of Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Interpublic Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

