A Glimpse of Innovative Ind Props's Earnings Potential

Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Innovative Ind Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29.

Innovative Ind Props bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Innovative Ind Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.29 EPS Actual 2.29 2.21 2.28 2.29 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% 6.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Innovative Ind Props's Stock

Shares of Innovative Ind Props were trading at $130.63 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Innovative Ind Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Innovative Ind Props.

With 1 analyst ratings, Innovative Ind Props has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $120.0, indicating a potential 8.14% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LXP Industrial Trust, Terreno Realty and Plymouth Industrial REIT, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

LXP Industrial Trust is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, indicating a potential 91.96% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $68.86, implying a potential 47.29% downside. For Plymouth Industrial REIT, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, indicating a potential 80.1% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for LXP Industrial Trust, Terreno Realty and Plymouth Industrial REIT are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Innovative Ind Props Neutral 4.36% $72.93M 2.12% LXP Industrial Trust Neutral -1.45% $21.96M 0.18% Terreno Realty Neutral 18.50% $70.47M 1.03% Plymouth Industrial REIT Buy -2.43% $35.12M 0.25%

Key Takeaway:

Innovative Ind Props ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Innovative Ind Props's Background

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It conducts its business through a traditional umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT structure, in which properties are owned by Operating Partnership, directly or through subsidiaries. Its property portfolio is spread across the United States.

Innovative Ind Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Innovative Ind Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Innovative Ind Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 51.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Innovative Ind Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

To track all earnings releases for Innovative Ind Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

