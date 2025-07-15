The Glimpse Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary Q4 FY'25 Financial Results with 100% Revenue Growth Year-over-Year

Glimpse Group reports Q4 FY'25 revenue of $3.50 million, a 100% increase year-over-year, with positive adjusted EBITDA.

The Glimpse Group, Inc. announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting expected revenues of approximately $3.50 million, which marks a 100% increase compared to the same quarter last year and a 150% increase from the previous quarter. The company also noted a positive adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY'25, a significant improvement from a loss in Q4 FY'24. As of June 30, 2025, Glimpse's cash and equivalents totaled around $6.85 million, with a clean capital structure free of debt. CEO Lyron Bentovim attributed the revenue growth to successful contracts in Department of Defense software and services and emphasized the company’s continued profitability. The final financial results will be confirmed with audited statements expected by the end of September 2025.

Q4 FY'25 total revenues are expected to be approximately $3.50 million, representing a 100% increase compared to Q4 FY'24 and a 150% increase compared to Q3 FY'25.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY'25 was positive, a significant improvement from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately -$1.1 million in Q4 FY'24.

The company reported a robust cash position of approximately $6.85 million, with a clean capital structure that includes no debt.

Q4 FY'25 revenue was the highest in over two years, driven primarily by projects with the Department of Defense, indicating continued growth and demand for their services.

While the reported revenue shows significant year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth, the preliminary nature of the financial results and their subject to review may raise concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the data presented.

The mention of adjustments for non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, may lead to skepticism among investors regarding the financial health of the company, as it can mask underlying losses or potential weaknesses in the business.

The company's cash position of $6.85 million may raise alarm as it suggests limited financial runway, especially if future revenues are uncertain and pending final recognition in audited financial statements.

What are Glimpse Group's preliminary Q4 FY'25 financial results?

Glimpse expects total revenues of approximately $3.50 million for Q4 FY'25, a 100% increase year-over-year.

How does Q4 FY'25 revenue compare to previous quarters?

Q4 FY'25 revenue is approximately 150% higher than Q3 FY'25 and doubled compared to Q4 FY'24.

What is the significance of Adjusted EBITDA for Glimpse?

The Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY'25 was positive, an improvement from a loss of -$1.1 million in Q4 FY'24.

What is Glimpse Group's current cash position?

As of June 30, 2025, Glimpse Group has approximately $6.85 million in cash and equivalents.

When will Glimpse release final financial results?

Final financial results, including recognized revenue, will be released with the audited annual report in September 2025.

$VRAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $VRAR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (“Glimpse”) (NASDAQ: VRAR; FSE: 9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality (“VR”), Augmented Reality (“AR”) and Spatial Computing software and services, provided preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025 (“Q4 FY ’25”).







Preliminary Q4 FY’25 Financial Results







The Company expects total revenues for Q4 FY’25 to be approximately $3.50 million, representing: a) an increase of approximately 100% compared to revenues of $1.73 million in Q4 FY’24, and b) an increase of approximately 150% compared to revenues of $1.42 million in Q3 FY’25.





Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY’25 was positive compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately -$1.1 million in Q4 FY’24.





The Company’s cash and equivalent position as of June 30, 2025 was approximately $6.85 million. We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.





Final recognized revenue and any other financials are subject to review, may change and will be released with the Company’s audited financial statements and related annual report towards the end of September 2025.





Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse, commented: “Q4 FY’25 revenue was our highest in over two years, entirely organic and primarily driven by Spatial Core’s Department of Defense (DoD) software and services contracts. In parallel, we maintained profitable operations—a continuation of our recent quarters.”







Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures







A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.





In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.







About The Glimpse Group, Inc.







The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit





www.theglimpsegroup.com











Safe Harbor Statement







This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “view,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Company Contact:







Maydan Rothblum





CFO & COO





The Glimpse Group, Inc.





(917) 292-2685







maydan@theglimpsegroup.com





