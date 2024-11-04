A Glimpse of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Earnings Potential

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.07 0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.11 0.31 0.26 -0.09 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Stock

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were trading at $11.69 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The consensus rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $14.0, there's a potential 19.76% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Limbach Holdings, Northwest Pipe and Tutor Perini, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Limbach Holdings, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, indicating a potential 584.35% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Northwest Pipe, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, indicating a potential 327.72% upside. For Tutor Perini, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, indicating a potential 233.62% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Limbach Holdings, Northwest Pipe and Tutor Perini, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Outperform 28.21% $29.84M 1.86% Limbach Holdings Buy -2.12% $33.51M 4.61% Northwest Pipe Neutral 11.29% $25.81M 2.48% Tutor Perini Buy 10.35% $117.08M 0.06%

Key Takeaway:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the second lowest. Overall, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: A Closer Look

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of the navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand, or rock. Its project portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

