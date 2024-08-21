A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Zions Bancorp Through 13 Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 9 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.31, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 12.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $45.77.

A clear picture of Zions Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $54.00 $42.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $54.00 $45.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $42.00 $39.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $54.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $52.00 $44.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $44.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $48.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Zions Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

