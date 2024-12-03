A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On XOMA Royalty Through 4 Analysts

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.0, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. Observing a 2.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $117.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive XOMA Royalty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $123.00 $117.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $123.00 $117.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to XOMA Royalty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of XOMA Royalty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of XOMA Royalty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into XOMA Royalty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on XOMA Royalty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into XOMA Royalty's Background

XOMA Royalty Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceuticals or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires future economic rights, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding that can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.

A Deep Dive into XOMA Royalty's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: XOMA Royalty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: XOMA Royalty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2535.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): XOMA Royalty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): XOMA Royalty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -7.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XOMA

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Sep 2021 Aegis Capital Maintains Buy Sep 2021 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for XOMA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.