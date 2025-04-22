A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On WR Berkley Through 12 Analysts

Ratings for WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $66.17, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 5.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $62.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of WR Berkley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $65.00|$62.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $70.00|$69.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $62.00|$52.00 | |Yaron Kinar |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $66.00|$57.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $62.00|$64.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $69.00|$70.00 | |Mark Hughes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$68.00 | |Joshua Shanker |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $74.00|$73.00 | |Scott Heleniak |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $63.00|$63.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $70.00|$67.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $61.00|$60.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $52.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WR Berkley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for WR Berkley's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WR Berkley's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering WR Berkley: A Closer Look

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

Financial Milestones: WR Berkley's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WR Berkley's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.73% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

